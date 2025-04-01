Source: ZRP And Church Leader Applaud Zimbabweans For Maintaining Peace

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Archbishop Andby Makururu, the leader of the Johanne The Fifth of Africa Church, have praised Zimbabweans for maintaining peace on Monday, 31 March, despite calls for an “uprising” by Comrade Bombshell, whose real name is Blessed Runesu Geza.

Geza, who is currently in hiding, had urged protests to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down and abandon his alleged plans for a third term in office.

On Tuesday, the ZRP issued a statement commending the public for their peaceful conduct on 31 March. The police said: