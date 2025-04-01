Source: Mystery fires stalk university lecturer who speaks out after losing $20k – Zimbabwe News Now

BULAWAYO – A university lecturer has told of his living nightmare over mysterious fires that are stalking him and his family.

Methuseli Moyo, a veteran journalist who is now a lecturer at the National University of Science and Technology says he never believed in supernatural forces until about six weeks ago when fires started mysteriously breaking out at his Magwegwe West home in Bulawayo.

Moyo has lost most of his formal clothes, important documents and two couches. The fires have also left him with burns all over his body.

“I will be burning but people around me can’t see the flames. I just shout for them to pour water on me and only afterwards the burns tell a story of what I have just been through,” Moyo said.

The former news editor of The Chronicle has decided to speak out after he lost $20,000 to another fire which started inside his wardrobe. The flames only targeted the money and did no damage to his clothes and the wardrobe.

He told The Chronicle: “We had just collected $20,000 from the sale of our house in Rangemore which we wanted to use to complete our new house in Pumula Nort. Aware of these strange occurrences, I was planning to wrap the money in plastic and place it in a bucket of water, just in case the fire erupted again.”

Moyo said he briefly stepped outside the house to talk to his mechanic, leaving the money in the wardrobe. Moments later, he and his wife saw smoke coming from their bedroom. They rushed inside and realised that it was coming from the wardrobe.

“There were flames and the money had been reduced to ashes. You may not believe it but despite being a wooden wardrobe, it did not catch fire and the clothes were also not burnt. The fire was only concentrated on the money which had only been in the house for 20 minutes,” Moyo said.

Moyo is at wits’ end after consulting prophets and traditional healers who have not been able to put out the flames for good.

“My life is a living hell. Someone is tormenting me and I don’t know why,” Moyo said.

“The fire erupts anytime. If there is someone out there that I may have wronged unintentionally and he or she thinks that I’m aware please I’m appealing to this person to come forward so that I apologise.

“I’ve suffered so much I can’t take it anymore. My life and that of my family has been turned into a horror movie and we can’t bear it anymore. We have reached a stage where we feel the world must know what we’re going through.”

Moyo can be reached on +263772764664