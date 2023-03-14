Source: ZRP High School Form Six learner commits suicide | The Herald

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

An 18-year-old Form Six learner at Zimbabwe Republic Police High School in Harare committed suicide yesterday in unclear circumstances.

Police have since launched investigations over the death of the student identified as Prince Tawonezvi.

He allegedly committed suicide at around 5pm yesterday at the school which is in Hatcliffe.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the tragic and unfortunate death of an upper sixth student, Prince Tawonezvi (18) at ZRP High School on the 13th of March 2023 at 1700 hours.

“The student allegedly committed suicide in circumstances which are now subject to investigations. The Zimbabwe Republic Police expresses condolence to the Tawonezvi family and students at the school,” he said.