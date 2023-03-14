Source: Two Guruve boys drown in pool trying to catch ducks | The Herald

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Two boys from Mandizha Village in Guruve drowned in a two-metre-deep pool while trying to catch ducks.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 10am when the pair, who were in the company of Valet Chidawu (12) were on their way back home from herding cattle.

Deputy Provincial Police Spokesperson Sergeant-Major Samuel Chikasha said Valet left her brother Regis Chidawu and Tadiwanashe Nota at the pool and went home.

At around 3pm Regis’s elder sister Tadiwa (14) returned from school and went to the grazing lands looking for her sibling.

After failing to locate Regis, Tadiwa drove the cattle home and informed Leopold Chidawu (17) that Regis was missing.

Leopold teamed with Muchemwa Chidawu (76) and started searching for Regis to no avail.

Valet later disclosed that she left Regis and Tadiwanashe at the pool chasing ducks.

At around 6pm, villagers went to the pool and found Regis’s clothes and shoes on the banks.

The bodies of the pair were found in the pool and a police report was filed.

Sgt-Mjr Chikasha said pools have become a death trap in the province and urged parents and guardians to monitor children.

He also urged people to desist from crossing flooded rivers following the death of Everisto Matope (46) who was swept away while trying to cross a flooded river.

Police said the incident happened on Friday at around 7.30pm.

Matope, of Chisora Village in Mt Darwin, was coming from Kandeya township with his son Brian (23).

On the way, they met a man on a motorcycle and asked for a ride.

On approaching the Kamwahuku River the motorcyclist stopped because the river was flooded.

Matope proceeded to cross on foot and when he was about to cross over, he was swept away.

Brian ran along the river trying to rescue his father to no avail. He returned to the bridge and managed to cross but could not find his father.

Villagers teamed up and started searching the river but could not locate Matope.

His body was found the following day trapped between boulders, two kilometers from the bridge.

The matter was reported to the police.