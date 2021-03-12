Source: Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies aged 72 – NewsDay Zimbabwe

AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has died.

The news was confirmed in a statement from the royal house on Friday morning.

King Zwelithini had been in hospital for weeks for what was initially reported to be a problem with his blood glucose levels.

The royal house said his health took a turn for the worst and he passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.