Zunde raMambo a failure: Chief 

A TRADITIONAL leader in Mashonaland West province says the Zunde raMambo (Isiphala seNkosi) concept is failing to feed rural communities despite that the programme is benefiting from government’s Pfumbudza initiative.

Contributing during a community engagement meeting in Hurungwe recently, acting Chief Nematombo, born Bibo Karengesha, called for collaboration between elected officials and traditional leaders over Pfumvudza inputs distribution so that communities benefit.

He said traditional leaders looked forward to seeing all elected officials coming to them for a united approach on community development.

“Our biggest challenge is that no one has been fed from Zunde raMambo because it does not have its separate grain facility for every chief,” Nematombo said.

“The reality is that traditional leaders are still yet to feed their subjects because there is no available information on how much maize is being raised from Zunde raMambo. We need to boost food security through Zunde raMambo.

“Zunde RaMambo must have its own grain silos to help affected community members including child-headed families.”

Rodwell Mabhiza, a villager, added that few people understood that there was free food available at the traditional leaders’ residence, especially during food shortages.

“Few people have been assisted from Zunde raMambo, yet it’s a food security initiative,” he said.