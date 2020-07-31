Source: Zupco to space out passengers | The Herald

Zupco acting chief executive Mr Evaristo Madangwa

Municipal Correspondent

Zupco is spacing out passengers in its buses increasing social distancing, while the mandatory temperature testing, sanitisation, wearing of masks by passengers and disinfection of buses after every trip will continue.

Last night, Zupco acting chief executive Mr Evaristo Madangwa said the Ministry of Health and Child Care screened staff at the Willowvale depot on Wednesday and nine of the company employees were found positive.

It was not clear if these were rapid screening tests or the diagnostic PCR tests.

“We shall continue to spray, disinfect each bus and omnibus daily,” said Mr Madangwa.

“Zupco shall continue to ensure temperature checks, hand sanitisation and wearing of face masks by both passengers and crews.

“Efforts are underway to ensure continuity of service by Zupco. As we fight this pandemic we once again encourage our passengers, stakeholders and the nation at large to take all necessary precautions to curb the spread of Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, in a statement the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) advised of the temporary closure of its Head Office and Harare Region Office from yesterday to August 3 to allow for disinfection after 11 of its workers tested positive.

“This closure is to facilitate thorough disinfection of our offices as a precautionary measure to mitigate the spread of Covid-19,” said Zimsec in a statement.