Source: Zvidzai Rejects Tshabangu’s Offer To Be Deputy Chief Whip In The Senate

Midlands Province Senator Sesel Zvidzai has rejected the position of Deputy Chief Whip for the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change in the Senate.

Zvidzai was among more than a dozen CCC lawmakers who were appointed to various committees by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the party’s Interim Secretary General.

He was the Chief Whip in the senate before Parliament cancelled appointments that had been made by Jameson Timba, on the basis that he had no right (Locus standi) to make the appointments.