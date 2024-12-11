Zvishavane man loses US$15k to “chadonha” scammers

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A 43-year-old Zvishavane man lost US$15 000 to scammers who lured him into believing that they had found a large sum of money on the roadside and wanted to share it with him.

One of the suspects, Wellington Nhiwatiwa (46), appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Isheanesu Matova yesterday facing fraud charges.

Nhiwatiwa challenged his placement on remand, and the court deferred the ruling to Thursday.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Takudzwa Jambawu, the incident occurred on November 19.

Nhiwatiwa, along with seven accomplices who are still at large, approached Mr Luckson Daka shortly after he had disembarked from an Inter-Africa bus on his way from Zvishavane.

The gang threw a bundle of fake notes wrapped in plastic in front of Mr Daka, convincing him it was a large sum of money.

They persuaded Mr Daka to accompany them to Harare Kopje Mountain, claiming they would share the money with him.

While at the mountain, another group of five men appeared, pretending to be police officers.

They allegedly searched Mr Daka’s satchel, seized the US$15 000 he was carrying, and fled the scene.