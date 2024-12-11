Government empowers public sector employees for retirement

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Joseph Madzimure

Zimpapers Politics Hub

Retirement must not be a period of retreat but should be a reawakening time for pensioners to channel their expertise into new ventures, mentor future generations, and contribute to the success of local governance systems, President Mnangagwa has said.

In a speech read on his behalf by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri at the inaugural retirement conference in Harare this morning, President Mnangagwa said participatory development offers an opportunity for pensioners to apply their skills and foster economic and social growth in their communities.

“This event is a testimony to the unwavering commitment of the Second Republic to improving the welfare of those who have served our nation with dedication and honour.

“Social protection is centered on dignity in retirement. This dignity is borne out of the prosperity that comes from the sweat of those who selflessly serve the nation,” said President Mnangagwa.

The conference is running under the theme “Embracing a New Chapter: Empowering Public Sector Workers for Retirement with Dignity.”

President Mnangagwa said the theme reflects the significant strides that the Government has made to strengthen social protection.

“As we write this new chapter, our focus is the dignity and empowerment of Government workers. We must ensure that retirement is not an endpoint but a meaningful new chapter contributing to the prosperity of our provinces, districts, and communities,” said President Mnangagwa.

The conference was organised by the Public Service Commission.

Pensioners, active members of the public service and retirement experts, are attending the conference.

The major aim of the conference is to discuss opportunities to secure the dignity; financial independence and health of civil servants after retirement.

It will also focus on financial planning, real estate planning and life skill capacitation, among other issues.