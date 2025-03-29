Zvishavane robber jailed 43 years

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

A 41-year-old Zvishavane man has been jailed for 43 years for committing a spate of armed robberies in the company of his accomplices who are still at large.

Witness Mangena of Madhibha 2 Village in Zvishavane was this week found guilty of seven counts of armed robbery.

He appeared before Zvishavane regional magistrate, Mr Tavengwa Sangster and prosecutor Mr Isheanesu Mashayanye on March 25, 2025, and was sentenced to 43 years in prison.

However, five years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Mangena will serve an effective 38 years.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson, Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri said, “In one of the cases that occurred on November 12, 2024, Mangena and his accomplices who are still at large stormed into a complainant’s house.

“They assaulted the family and forced them to surrender cash and other valuables. They got away with US$4 000.”

Detective Inspector Muteweri said the gang also pounced on another family and held them hostage, demanding cash and other valuables.

Mangena and his accomplices abandoned their mission after hearing gunshots outside. This prompted them to flee into the darkness.

After a few days, one of the complainants positively identified Mangena and quickly alerted the police.

Detectives from Zvishavane reacted to the information, leading to Mangena’s arrest at his house.

Further investigations revealed that the accused person was linked to seven armed robbery cases.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects.