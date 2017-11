Source: Breaking: Mnangwagwa fired – NewsDay Zimbabwe November 6, 2017

Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fired from Zanu PF for, among other charges, disloyalty and little probity in the execution of duties.

Addressing a press conference held by the party’s spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo said Mnangangwa has been relieved of vice presidency in Zanu PF and government.

MORE TO FOLLOW