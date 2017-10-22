Source: Mohadi urges Zanu-PF supporters to register as voters – Sunday News Oct 22, 2017

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

ZANU-PF Secretary for Security Cde Kembo Mohadi has urged party supporters to strengthen structures from grassroots level and unite in preparation for next year’s harmonised elections.

He said it was also important for party supporters who turned 18 between 2013 and now to register as voters.

Cde Mohadi, who is also Minister of State Security and Beitbridge East representative in the National Assembly was speaking during an inter-party district meeting in Beitbridge yesterday.

He said the forthcoming Extraordinary Congress was meant to strengthen the party before the plebiscite.

“As we approach election time it is very critical that we have a self-introspection of ourselves as a party and re-affirm the need to strengthen party structures from grassroots level.

“In addition, we must encourage those eligible voters to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration programme.

“The idea is to get a two thirds majority in Parliament in the forthcoming elections. This will help us to implement people oriented programmes, including amending the Constitution to suit our needs as Zanu-PF,” he said.

Cde Mohadi said the Constitution was a compromise document born out of a Government of National Unity.

He said Zanu-PF supporters should go out in their numbers and vote to avoid another GNU, which he said was not progressive.

He said unity and co-operation was very critical for the party to win elections.

“We hear of issues of factionalism and mudslinging among our people. I want to urge you to be wary of our detractors who want to sow seeds of confusion so that the party disintegrate. Let’s bury our differences and confront our issues as a united people. There is no way we can succeed as a divided lot,” he said.

Cde Mohadi said the party has adopted a robust strategy to recruit more members ahead of the harmonised elections next year.

He said those who benefited from the Agrarian reform programme should put the land to good use and enhance economic development and food security, as demanded by Zim Asset.

“People should make good use of the farm implements that are being channelled to listed farmers under the Command Agriculture programme and the Presidential Well-Wishers Input Scheme.”