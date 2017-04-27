Source: Brace for biting winter: Met – DailyNews Live
STAFF WRITER 27 April 2017
HARARE – The Meteorological Services Department (Met) has warned of a
harsh and biting winter this year.
In a forecast yesterday, meteorologist Chenai Sithole advised that those
travelling must be weather alert in order to protect themselves from
vagaries of the weather.
“Mornings and evenings will be much colder,” she said.
“Temperatures in all provinces should remain subdued due to cloudy
conditions,” Sithole said, adding that “rain…should be expected in all
Mashonaland provinces and also Manicaland”.
She said cold and windy conditions will persist throughout the country.
According to the forecast, minimum temperatures are expected to drop to as
low as nine degrees celsius in some places, including Marondera.
Met has said since the seasons are transitioning from summer to winter it
is normal to get a drop in temperatures and some rainfall.
“It is normal to have precipitation during this time of the year. This
precipitation is due to the incursion of moisture from high pressure along
the South African east coast, also residual moisture that is expected to
cause some periodic clouds and isolated light rainshowers,” the department
said.
Despite the continued rains, Met’s head of public weather services, Tich
Zinyemba, said the country should brace for an early winter as
temperatures continued to drop.
He said windy, sunny and cool conditions would continue throughout the
country, adding that while during the daytime it may be sunny, the weather
gets colder towards the evening.
The senior forecaster said it is important that people prepare for the
cold weather by stocking up on warm clothing and blankets.
He also warned farmers of both livestock and crop production against the
impending cold weather.
“Even though it is early days yet, there continues to be a palpable
cooling in morning temperatures, indicative of the gradual transition from
summer to winter.
“Daytime minimum temperatures should range from 12 degrees Celsius to 20
degrees celsius especially along the Zambezi valley and eight degrees
celsius to 11 degrees celsius in the eastern Highlands,” Zinyemba said.