Brace for biting winter: Met

STAFF WRITER 27 April 2017

HARARE – The Meteorological Services Department (Met) has warned of a

harsh and biting winter this year.

In a forecast yesterday, meteorologist Chenai Sithole advised that those

travelling must be weather alert in order to protect themselves from

vagaries of the weather.

“Mornings and evenings will be much colder,” she said.

“Temperatures in all provinces should remain subdued due to cloudy

conditions,” Sithole said, adding that “rain…should be expected in all

Mashonaland provinces and also Manicaland”.

She said cold and windy conditions will persist throughout the country.

According to the forecast, minimum temperatures are expected to drop to as

low as nine degrees celsius in some places, including Marondera.

Met has said since the seasons are transitioning from summer to winter it

is normal to get a drop in temperatures and some rainfall.

“It is normal to have precipitation during this time of the year. This

precipitation is due to the incursion of moisture from high pressure along

the South African east coast, also residual moisture that is expected to

cause some periodic clouds and isolated light rainshowers,” the department

said.

Despite the continued rains, Met’s head of public weather services, Tich

Zinyemba, said the country should brace for an early winter as

temperatures continued to drop.

He said windy, sunny and cool conditions would continue throughout the

country, adding that while during the daytime it may be sunny, the weather

gets colder towards the evening.

The senior forecaster said it is important that people prepare for the

cold weather by stocking up on warm clothing and blankets.

He also warned farmers of both livestock and crop production against the

impending cold weather.

“Even though it is early days yet, there continues to be a palpable

cooling in morning temperatures, indicative of the gradual transition from

summer to winter.

“Daytime minimum temperatures should range from 12 degrees Celsius to 20

degrees celsius especially along the Zambezi valley and eight degrees

celsius to 11 degrees celsius in the eastern Highlands,” Zinyemba said.

