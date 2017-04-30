Source: Economic decline hits ‘sin taxes’ – DailyNews Live

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s excise duty collections have been nose-diving on the

back of deteriorating economic conditions, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority

(Zimra) said.

Zimra chairperson Willia Bonyongwe said revenue from excise duty in the

first quarter amounted to $150,2 million against a target figure of $162,6

million as disposable incomes increasingly shrunk.

Commonly referred to as “sin tax”, excise duty is a levy by government on

narrow tax base goods which include consumer or luxury type goods and

services, including those goods where excessive consumption is detrimental

on social, economic or environmental grounds.

“The revenue head declined by 6,33 percent when compared to $160,45

million collected in the first quarter of 2016.

“The performance of the revenue head can be attributed to low consumption

of excisable products such as beer and tobacco due to the low disposable

income and liquidity crisis; in the absence of a credible alternative

payment system,” Bonyongwe said.

However, the Zimra boss also said the country needed to improve

connectivity and hardware investment to make plastic money universally

accessible and efficient as unavailability of plastic money devices had

also contributed to the revenue head’s collections decline.

This comes as most alcohol beverages companies have also been recording

revenue slumps, with products’ volumes softening due to cash shortages and

limited alternative payment platforms.

Zimbabweans have been migrating to cheaper brands, which are smuggled to

evade taxes in most cases, reflecting the country’s hostile economic

conditions which have seen thousands of Zimbabweans lose jobs in the wake

of massive company closures.

In the wake of the difficulties, which have seen most failing to indulge,

some Zimbabweans have also begun using alternative drugs.

As the situation gets more desperate, Zimra is not the only loser, with

the country seeing unorthodox high chases which have ushered in

intoxicants like mixing goat manure with marijuana with locals unable to

afford legit alcoholic beverages.

