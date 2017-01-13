Source: Govt to grab private land for civil servants’ homes – DailyNews Live January 13, 2017

Bridget Mananavire

HARARE – Government has said it will grab private land to allocate

residential stands to restive civil servants, with officials denying that

the State-facilitated housing project is a vote-buying gimmick ahead of

the 2018 elections.

In a bid to appease civil servants who are complaining about delayed

salary disbursements and unpaid 2016 bonuses, government intends to give

them residential stands at discounted rates.

When questioned by the Daily News on government’s capacity to allocate

land to all the 300 000-plus civil servants, during a meeting – where

government representatives, bank executives, construction companies and

the media were present – over the project on Wednesday, Local Government

ministry permanent secretary George Mlilo said the State will acquire

private land.

“There is no limit to the land we will provide, all land is State land and

if there is private land, we will go through the necessary processes to

get the land,” he said.

While the move risks contravening private property rights, Mlilo said it

was part of government’s Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic

Transformation (ZimAsset) which was launched three years ago.

“It is part of ZimAsset and it’s purely to improve the livelihoods of

people,” he said, adding that the scheme aims to allow civil servants to

achieve the dream of owning their own homes.

Already, 500 000 civil servants are estimated to have applied for stands

under the project.

However, Mlilo could not explain the timing of the project, which comes

just a little over 12 months before the crunch 2018 general elections.

Mlilo said he did not know why the project was being implemented at this

time.

“I don’t know. We are saying we want to be transparent and you are allowed

to interrogate the processes but not speculate. It is not a political

gimmick,” he said.

Traditionally, Zanu PF has embarked on such projects – including writing

off residents’ council rates arrears across the country ahead of the 2013

polls – towards elections.

Mlilo said “funding will come from the beneficiaries themselves, who will

contribute on a monthly basis through deductions from the Salary Services

Bureau, which is projected to be around $15 million to $20 million”.

