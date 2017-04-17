Harare – If we look deeper and further we shall be shocked that to this day the black Zimbabwean remains poor, hopeless and oppressed in his own country.

Source: Independence for black Zimbabweans – The Zimbabwean by Vince Musewe

On the social front the quality of life remains sub standard in general. On the political front he remains disenfranchised and disillusioned.

On the economic front the average black Zimbabwean still struggles to make a decent living. He faces exploitation and disrespect from his own government and it’s institutions. He faces racism from the Chinese and the Indians who may employ him in his own country. He faces disrespect from some but not all White folk here.

In the totality of his life the black Zimbabwean is neither free nor happy in his own country. He is a wretched soul of lost dreams and hopes. Challenges on all fronts of his life still face him as if nothing happened in 1980.

