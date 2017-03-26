Source: Kasukuwere attacks ‘factional’ Herald – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 25, 2017

ZANU PF national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday accused the State- run Herald newspaper of being a factional paper aimed at splitting the ruling party.

Elias Mambo

This came a day after the paper alleged Kasukuwere tried to sabotage the women’s league demonstrations against Bulawayo provincial affairs minister, Eunice Sandi Moyo and Hurungwe East MP, Sarah Mahoka.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a Command Agriculture field day at Chaminuka vocational training centre in Mt Darwin, Kasukuwere said: “I want to make it clear that the Herald is a factional paper and their aim is to split the party.”

“I am not (Joice) Mujuru and I want to take them head on. They write stories based on sources who have interests,” he said.

Kasukuwere claimed Information Minister Chris Mushowe was warned by President Robert Mugabe in Cabinet a fortnight ago over the alleged biased reporting.

“This is no longer a national paper but a factional mouthpiece and we are not scared to take them head on. We will fight them to the bitter end,” he said.

