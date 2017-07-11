Source: Nssa hikes minimum pension by 33pc – DailyNews Live
Blessings Mashaya 11 July 2017
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s State-owned pension fund has increased pensioners’
monthly allowances from $60 to $80.
The National Social Security Authority (Nssa) – with assets worth around
$1,1 billion and is one of the biggest investors on the Zimbabwe Stock
Exchange – said the board and the Labour minister Priscah Mupfumira had
approved the increase in line with a July 2015 resolution.
“I am pleased to report that consistent with this promise, the board
approved a 33,33 percent increase in the minimum retirement pension from
$60 to $80 per month effective October 1, 2017,” Nssa said in a
statement.
COMMENTS