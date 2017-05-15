Source: Zim switches to new malaria drug – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 15 May 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe has launched a new treatment for malaria, marking the

latest step in a program to stem growing resistance to older treatments

such as chloroquine.

This comes as multidrug-resistant malaria superbugs have taken hold in

parts of Zimbabwe, threatening to undermine progress against the disease.

Health and Child Care minister David Parirenyatwa said the decision to

change the drug treatment has been informed by the high rate of

resistance.

Zimbabwe remains a high malaria burden country, with over 89 000 cases of

the deadly disease and 151 deaths recorded in the first nine weeks of

2017.

“What has happened with malaria is that there is a new first line drug

treatment called artemisinin – which is the newest drug now that is being

used for malaria. Other drugs such as chloroquine were found to be

resistant in many areas,” Parirenyatwa said in an interview with the Daily

News.

“In other words, if you give chloroquine, the person is not healed because

the mosquito `bacteria’ was now resisting chloroquine, that’s why we went

to artemisinin, and that’s our first line of treatment now.

“The resistance is rampant enough for us to sit down and say let’s change

the protocol.”

Last week, three Health ministers from Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi

signed an agreement committing to fighting malaria by designing and

implementing a comprehensive and coordinated response to the disease.

Malaria is caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through

bites by the female anopheles mosquito.

“The burden of malaria now as you know, because of the flooding, the

waters, there was more breeding sites of malaria but particularly along

the borders , it’s along the borders with Mozambique that we have the

highest burden and we went there,” Parirenyatwa said.

“That’s why we went to Mozambique to try and see how we can treat our

people on both sides of the border.”

Other issues affecting the treatment of malaria in Zimbabwe, according to

the Health ministry, were of people failing to access clinics to get

treatment and some going to seek treatment when it’s too late.

The most affected areas are low lying areas including Beitbridge, as it is

a transit town, Chiredzi, Chipinge, Mutare, Mutasa, Goromonzi, Centenary,

Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe and Bindura.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



