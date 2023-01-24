Source: 148 people killed in road accidents – #Asakhe – CITE

Police have recorded an increase in the number of people killed in road traffic accidents with 148 people killed between 15 December 2022 and 15 January 2023, the latest statistics show.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said 2 723 traffic accidents were recorded while 108 fatal accidents and 669 injuries were recorded

In the same period last year, 138 people died from 113 fatal accidents while 2741 accidents and 647 injuries were recorded.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores drivers to be always cautious on the roads and strive to set an appropriate conduct on safety standards to safeguard lives,” said Nyathi. “Above all, the motoring public is implored to exercise extreme caution on the roads during this rainy season as some roads are slippery and in bad state”.

Nyathi also urged public service vehicle operators to adhere to speed limits and desist from engaging in highway races while competing for passengers.

“The public is advised to report errant drivers on the roads at any nearest police station or call National Complaints Desk number 0242703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197,” he said.