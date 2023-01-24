Source: University Lecturers To Undergo ZANU PF Ideological Orientation

Scores of lecturers from Zimbabwe’s State-owned universities are set to undergo ZANU PF ideological orientation at the party’s Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology under the banner Academics for Economic Development.

The Higher and Tertiary Education ministry has sent invitations to universities across the country for the workshop which will be held this week.

According to a letter written to universities seen by NewZimbabwe.com, each university will send 20 lecturers to the workshop.

Universities are expected to pay for their members who will attend the orientation slated for 23 and 24 January at Midlands State University (MSU).

The total cost of meals and accommodation will be US$65 000 if the targeted number attends. Reads the letter: