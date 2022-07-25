Source: 2 female bodies found in Gwanda bush – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY IRENE MOYO

TWO unidentified female bodies were recently recovered from a bushy area at Makweni Farm in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were still investigating the matter.

“Police is investigating cases of suspected murder in which bodies of an unknown female adult approximately between 30 and 40 years and a girl approximately between eight and 10 years were found lying in a bushy area at Makwezi Farm, Gwanda,” he said.

“The adult victim had a maroon gown and a maroon jacket covering the upper part of her body from the waist and had no pants, while the girl was naked with yellow pants on the left leg.”

Nyathi advised the public to be more cautious as similar incidents continue to escalate. The two were found on Wednesday last week.

In a recent incident, a 68-year-old woman was killed in cold blood, while her grandson was axed four times on the head by a suspect who accused them of flashing him with a torch.

Early this year, a 27-year-old Gwanda man was found dead five days after he was last seen, with family members suspecting ritual murder after his eyes and privates parts could not be accounted for.