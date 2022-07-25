Source: Water crisis hits Marondera – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

MARONDERA residents are currently grappling with an acute water shortage which has forced some to resort to unsafe water source.

The farming town has gone for close to two weeks without water and businesses are also feeling the pinch.

Mayor Simbarashe Nyahuye said the crisis was a result of an electrical fault at the major water pump station.

“There is no power at the pump station which was causing the water crisis. The problem has since been rectified and we have started pumping water as of today (yesterday),” he said.

Marondera Residents Open Forum director Tapiwa Chengeta said council should prioritise the provision of water to residents.

“It is sad and worrisome for us as residents of Marondera as we go into the second week without water. Although we appreciate the electricity challenges, we have advocated for better and green methods like solar for such critical services.

“No town can function without water because this will lead to a sudden rise in disease outbreaks. We call upon the local authority to prioritise health and safety,” Chengeta said.

Water shortage in Marondera town has increased over the years due to a growing population.

