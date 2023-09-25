Source: 200 pedal for health –Newsday Zimbabwe

AT least 200 people participated in the inaugural Pedal-to-Wellness with iGo event hosted by Cimas at its offices in Borrowdale yesterday.

The event was held to inspire healthy communities.

“This event turned out to be huge with more than 200 participants registered and taking part,” Cimas managing director Tinotenda Mushapaidze said.

“We are hoping that next year, we will launch the second edition of the event, which will be bigger and better. We believe that inasmuch as you are healthy on the medical side, you also need to be physically well,” she said.

iGO fitness coach Donold Chademana said the pedal to wellness cycling event gave participants the chance to remain active by exercising to help fight such diseases as high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes and arthritis.

“Cycling is good because it is fun and a low impact sport, where you can cycle and not really care too much for the weight unlike when you are running so it has very good health benefits,” he said.

iGO business development manager Miriam Zvina said: “The event is open to everyone as we say a healthy nation is the benefit for everyone, so we want everyone to just live a healthy lifestyle.”