Source: 2020 Zimsec A-Level results out – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY ARNOLD FANDISO

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has released the November 2020 Advanced-Level examination results, indicating an 81% pass rate.

Zimsec chairperson Eddie Mwenje said school heads could start collecting the results from their regional offices today while students can access them online on the examination body’s portal.

“It is important to remind the nation that the delays in writing, marking and publication were as a result of measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” Mwenje said.

“The total number of candidates who sat for the November 2020 examinations was 50 287, compared to 51 862 in 2019, this entry decreased by 3%.