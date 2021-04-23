Source: VAYA eLogistics leverages tech, automation to solve logistical challenges – NewsDay Zimbabwe

AS the country eyes a bumper harvest, VAYA eLogistics says it has ensured its range of logistics services reach a growing number of clients in Zimbabwe, as it continues to work to solve the country’s transport and logistics challenges.

VAYA eLogistics chief executive officer Lovemore Nyatsine said the company had been efficiently moving goods and services such as medicines, food relief, water and commercial goods, among others, in the past year at a time when the country was under lockdown, helping reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“Two years ago, we saw that 30% to 50% of the cost of goods in Africa goes into logistics, compared to 6% in Europe. We are solving this problem by creating a digital logistics fulfilment marketplace. Our platform provides long haul, line haul and last mile logistics,” he said.

Zimbabwe and Africa’s transport industry experiences the challenge of high costs emanating from inefficiencies arising from fragmented logistics, along with the demands of a rapidly evolving commercial environment and the need to provide a convenient service in an increasingly demanding market.

Nyatsine said VAYA eLogistics is leveraging on the optimisation and automation of transportation to make logistics more efficient.

“As a digital logistics aggregator, we have created a platform which can move from the smallest parcel to the largest in a cost-effective and efficient way,” he said.

“We believe in optimisation and automation, which means our system can automatically decide on the best option for transportation, maintenance and packaging in order to effectively deliver the goods to their destination,” he added.

The introduction of VAYA eLogistics comes at a time when the global on-demand logistics market revenue is expected to rise to US$75 billion by 2030, from US$9,1 billion in 2019, due to the increasing efficiency of product transportation, the added convenience, cost-effective and real-time tracking advantages.

Working with some of the biggest brands in the country, such as Simbisa Brands, BancABC, Cimas, VAYA eLogistics has fulfilled orders to many offices, factories and homes in various cities and towns around the country.

Nyatsine said the company offers best prices and fast services with a determination to provide the best transport experience all the time.

“Our focus is not on just the big brands, because we want to massify access to logistics, as only 10% of the small-to-medium enterprises have access to their own logistics. We see our platform as an accelerator and enabler that will achieve logistics inclusion sooner rather than later,” he said.

VAYA eLogistics services can be accessed via a web-based portal for the corporates and an on-demand mobile application, for individual customers. This helps drive access, transparency, efficiency and affordability.

The on-demand service has value added benefits, such as track and trace devices, insurance, data analytics and trade finance.

Going forward, Nyatsine said the company is targeting to move more goods and services in the agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods value chains.