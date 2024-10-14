2024 Bulawayo, Mashonaland East Chibuku Road to Fame finalists selected

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Trust Khosa

Representatives of Bulawayo and Mashonaland East Provinces at this year’s Chibuku Road to Fame grand finale were elected last weekend as the premier talent search show gets into the home stretch.

The national finals will take place on November 9 in Harare at a venue to be announced.

National winners will receive US$15000 prize money plus a recording contract, while the second and third finalists will win US$ 7500 and US$5000, respectively.

As a precursor to the national finals, aspiring winners are now battling it out at provincial level.

Winners at provincial level will each pocket US$2 500, while the second-placed groups will get US$1 500.

The third finalists get a US$1 000 cash prize.

Running under the theme ‘Bviravira, Tshayi Ngoma’, the talent search programme is being organised by Delta Beverages in

conjunction with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe.

Last weekend, Bulawayo’s representatives were selected during a stiff competition held at KoNjabulo Elangeni Beerhall.

Bulawayo Central’s afro-traditional ensemble Music to Music was crowned winner, while afro-fusion outfit Amani Pulse came second.

Sungura exponent Tawedzegwa was voted third finalist.

The Mashonaland East provincial finals took place at The Place in Chivhu on the same day.

Gospel outfit Pilgrims of Christ will represent the province at the national finals.

Hwedza District’s rising sungura group, Gangle Fox Band, emerged as the second finalist while V27 from Murewa came third.

Harare Afro-fusion group, The Outlaws, won the ticket to represent the province at national level.

Another Afro-fusion ensemble, Mazvi, came second while sungura group ZCM were voted third.

In Matabeleland South, sungura ensemble Fugues Band was crowned provincial winner.

Contemporary traditional music outfit Bolamba Culture Birds came second, while Siyabangena Gangsters came third.

In Midlands, Redcliff-based Afro-fusion group, The Cousin, came first while Core Vybs from Gweru and Shurugwi Stars were voted second and third respectively.

Shanty Town – an Afro-fusion outfit – will represent Masonaland Central at national level.

Manicland’s provincial finals will take place this Saturday at Mandel Beerhall in Watsomba, while Matabeleland North representatives will be selected on the same day at Lwendulu Beerhall, Hwange.

The Mashonaland West provincial finals will take place at Hustlers Bar, Murombedzi, on October 26.

Chihambakwe Beerhall in Triangle will host the provincial finals for Masvingo Province on the same day. A stiff competition is guaranteed in Masvingo, which is famed for producing top musicians in this contest.

Midlands Afro-fusion outfit, 911 Band, won last year’s edition at national level.

Some of the previous Chibuku Road to Fame winners are Romeo Gasa, Club Shanga, Munandi Express, Terry & Bliss, amongothers.