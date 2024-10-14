Macheso releases 5th song

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Arts Reporter

Alick Macheso has released his fifth song titled ‘Hunhu Hwakashata’ off his 12th album ‘Kupa Kuturika’.

The sungura maestro has been releasing songs from his latest album at various intervals.

Lyrically, the song is rich as he preaches the gospel of love, unity and concern. The sound, arrangement and mixing were alsoexpertly done.

The other four tracks he has released so far are ‘Zvichada Hama’, ‘Kuverengera’, ‘Kunditaya’, and Murangarire.

