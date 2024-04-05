Isolated showers expected

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Cloudy conditions and isolated showers are expected starting today into the weekend in Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, and Matabeleland South into the western parts of Masvingo Province.

These may slightly spread into other areas on Saturday, with heavier falls being probable in the aforementioned provinces as we get into the start of next week.

In a statement, the Meteorological Services Department said thundershowers are expected in the western parts of the country adding that it should be hot and humid on Friday and becoming cool on Saturday, especially in Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces.

“All other areas should be mostly sunny and hot by day, with a light breeze in places,” said the department.

The public is urged to stay indoors during thunderstorms, and not to seek shelter in isolated sheds or under trees.

The Met Department has also urged motorists to avoid driving at night during the rainy episodes as visibility will be greatly compromised in some places where localised downpours are anticipated.