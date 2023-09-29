21 miners feared dead following the collapse of Beyhose mine

0

Source: 21 miners feared dead following the collapse of Beyhose mine

21 miners are feared dead following the collapse of Beyhose mine in Chegutu this morning.

The Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Honourable Polite Kambamura confirmed the development this Friday evening.

Honourable Kambamura told ZBC News that a government team dispatched to the scene established that the mined collapsed at around 10am and trapped 34 miners underground.

He said 13 managed to come out, leaving 21 others trapped underground.

Six bodies have since been recovered, with rescuers still trying to rescue the remaining 15 people.

Related posts:

  1. Heavy-handed judiciary could make Zimbabwe’s elections a non-event
  2. 2nd Republic delivers most of its promises
  3. Zimbabwe’s real ‘Second Republic’ was actually established under Mugabe!
  4. I salute Chamisa, CCC: Mutambara 
  5. CCC Mabvuku candidate up for assault 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *