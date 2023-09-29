Source: Three ZIMRA Officials Arrested For Helping A Company To Divert A Fuel Tank

Three employees of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) stationed at Chirundu Border Post have been arrested for assisting a fuel company to divert a fuel tank robbing the state of US$30,000 in taxes.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) confirmed the arrest of Shepherd Mayeka (40), Honest Chikorese (36), and Simbarashe Chingondo (29), and revealed that Agreement Zhira had fled to Zambia.

Chingondo is facing obstruction of justice charges for tipping off Mayeka about the ZACC investigation, NewZimbabwe reported. They are accused of assisting Elima Fuels to divert fuel.