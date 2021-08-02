Source: $2,2bn set aside for Gwayi-Shangani works | The Herald

Bulawayo Bureau

GOVERNMENT is working on an integrated master plan for the renamed Lake

Gwayi-Shangani in Hwange District, Matabeleland North as Treasury is set

to release $2,2 billion next month to speed up the completion of the

massive project.

The construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani is expected to be completed in

December this year with the 245km pipeline that connects the water body to

Bulawayo set to be completed in 2022.

Government has since allocated $535 million towards the commencement of

the pipeline.

The construction works at Gwayi-Shangani Dam resumed in March after

Chinese engineers contracted to the project returned to the country, a

year after being held in the Asian nation due to Covid-19 travel

restrictions.

Lake Gwayi-Shangani construction is part of the National Matabeleland

Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP) which upon completion is expected to provide

a permanent water solution for Bulawayo and Matabeleland region.

In an interview during the tour of the project yesterday, the Minister of

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr

Anxious Masuka said the visit marks the beginning of a process to set in

motion a formal process of developing an integrated master plan for Lake

Gwayi-Shangani.

The envisaged integrated master plan will focus on other economic

activities such as tourism, agriculture, value chain, infrastructure

development, health and well-being, food and security including some of

the projects that are going to come out of the dam and pipeline.

“Today marks a historic day because it marks the beginning of a national

process that is going to be life changing for Matabeleland North and

Zimbabwe. Lake Gwayi-Shangani is the third biggest dam in the country

outside Masvingo,” he said.

“This is transformational and for far too long we have acted in disjointed

and prefatory approaches as Government and thanks to the new dispensation,

which is led by His Excellency President Mnangagwa for the new approach.”

Dr Masuka said unlike in the past during which a dam would be commissioned

upon its completion before people turn their backs, Government has

introduced a new approach of accelerating all the various component facets

of the project in line with Vision 2030.

“The dam is an enabler and we now have this integrated approach in which

the President has tasked us to track that progress.

“The Gwayi-Shangani is no longer a dam, but a lake and this is the third

biggest in the country after Lake Mutirikwi and Tugwi-Mukosi and this is

something that is exciting,” he said.

“We are also varying the nature of how we do dams because the dam is not

the project, but a means to an end, it is an enabler and this enables

Bulawayo to have water, which is why we are now tendering for the

Gwayi-Shangani-Bulawayo pipeline.

“We also have a 10-megawatt power plant and already we are beginning to

look at all these things, which are now moving concurrently unlike in the

past when we did a dam then we commission it, celebrate its completion and

turn our back.”

Dr Masuka said drawing lessons from Tugwi-Mukosi whose water has not be

utilised for the past four years, Government is now accelerating all the

various components of Lake Gwayi-Shangani project.

He said as part of the integrated master plan for Lake Gwayi-Shangani, the

engineers will be able to look at the other ancillary activities that are

associated with the water body that need to be undertaken.

“This will also allow Treasury to have this more holistic approach to the

project so that in their financing they will also be able to take into

account this integrated way of looking at things. This province will never

be the same again come 2022 and beyond,” said Dr Masuka.

He said since at least 40 families will be displaced due to the

construction of the pipeline, it is critical to avail resources.

The Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development Clemence Chiduwa

who was also part of the ministerial delegation said next week Treasury

will release more than US$90 000 for the evaluation process in light of

households that are going to be affected by the construction of the

pipeline.

“With regard to Lake Gwayi-Shangani, we are targeting to complete the

construction of the dam by December 2022 and we want to ensure that the

funds are available. In the next three weeks up to September we are going

to release $2,2 billion and already we have released $500 million towards

the completion of the project,” he said.

“In addition to that we are also looking at the evaluation that is going

to be done to find out if there are any households that are going to be

affected especially with the construction of the pipeline from the dam up

to Bulawayo.

“Next week we are going to provide US$90 470 just for the evaluation to be

done. The construction of the dam should be a means to an end and what we

want to see is economic activities in the ground.”

Deputy Minister Chiduwa said Lake Gwayi-Shangani is going to contribute

towards the realisation of the country’s development agenda.

“In terms of devolution, the locals are going to develop and grow a local

economy through making use of the pipeline and the dam and these are some

of the priority areas in the NDSI which again is also adding to our Vision

2030,” he said.