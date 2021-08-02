‘Take advantage of trade agreements’

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

Zimbabwean companies have been urged to take advantage of regional and

continental trade agreements to market their products and pursue

investment opportunities.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava said

this after Friday’s meeting of the Sadc Committee of Ministers of Trade

and the Ministerial Taskforce on Regional and Economic Integration held

virtually.

Zimbabwe has ratified the Common Market for East and Southern Africa-East

African Community and Sadc Tripartite Agreement (TFTA).

The country has also signed and ratified the agreement establishing the

Free Trade Area and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

“This is in line with the African Union(’s) Agenda 2063 programme which

also includes the programme for Accelerated Industrial Development,

Programme for Infrastructure Development and Boosting Inter-Africa Trade,”

he said.

“These agreements create opportunities for Zimbabwean companies in terms

of market for products and investment opportunities.

“There are opportunities for value chains to service regional, continental

and global market. It is also an opportunity to attract Foreign Direct

Investment.”

Minister Shava added that Zimbabwe was implementing tariff liberalisation

to open up the economy and trade with other SADC member States, but had

applied for relaxation to be exempted from implementing tariff reductions

on a number of products due to challenges being faced by local industries.

The meeting also discussed a framework for implementation of the

Simplified Trading Regime, which facilitates cross-border traders between

SADC member States for an approved list of products. The programme will be

implemented voluntarily on a bilateral basis between two agreeing member

States.

The meeting also noted the impact of Covid-19 on regional trade and

ongoing responses by member States.

Minister Shava urged other countries to ratify the Sadc Industrialisation

Strategy and Roadmap, which envisages the creation of regional value

chains.