Source: Polad principals optimistic | The Herald

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) principals are optimistic that President

Mnangagwa will restore the dignity of the country through his sound

policies which have already transformed the country as it journeys towards

an upper middle class economy by 2030.

This comes as the country’s economic policies have received kudos from the

International Monetary Fund and also the main opposition party, the MDC.

The pragmatic leadership of President Mnangagwa has been on display in the

past year as he has led from the front in the fight against Covid-19,

while at the same time keeping the economy afloat.

Spokesperson of Polad, Mr Nesbert Mtengezanwa said as political parties

they are committed to the successful implementation of all national

programmes.

He also commended the Government for the tremendous work and efforts in

containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As Polad we acknowledge the great work on the ground where Government led

by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, has embarked on a massive

vaccination programme, whose success is not only a marvel to our

neighbours in the African continent, but to the globe at large as

acknowledged by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” he said.

Zimbabwe is leading the pack in the region and is among the first African

countries to vaccinate its people.

“On behalf of my colleagues and all Polad principals, we wish to express

our profound gratitude to you your Excellency for your visionary

leadership in establishing the Polad platform.

“Together, we see Polad as your vision of creating an enduring foundation

for the establishment of lasting peace, harmony, unity and prosperity for

the well-being of our nation.”

Another Polad member, New Patriotic Front party president Mr Welcome

Shumba said all political party leaders should play a role in fighting the

pandemic.

“We cannot leave President Mnangagwa alone in fighting the pandemic, while

we are watching from the terraces. It is the role of all political party

leaders to educate the people on the need for vaccination. The pandemic

knows no boundary” said Mr Shumba.

Polad chairperson on International Relations and Re-engagement Committee

Mr Divine Hove said President Mnangagwa has done extremely well in

fighting the pandemic.

“It is now the responsibility of the Zimbabwean citizens to complement his

effort by adhering to Covid-19 World Health Organisation protocols,” he

said.