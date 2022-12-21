Source: Fraudsters Target ZINWA Customers, Threaten Closure Of Accounts – Pindula News

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has warned its customers that there are fraudsters sending emails to them pretending to be ZINWA officials saying their accounts are on the verge of being closed.

In a public notice issued this Wednesday, 21 December 2022, ZINWA urged its customers to ignore the emails and to continue making payments into the ZINWA accounts they have been using. Reads the notice: