Source: Fraudsters Target ZINWA Customers, Threaten Closure Of Accounts – Pindula News
The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has warned its customers that there are fraudsters sending emails to them pretending to be ZINWA officials saying their accounts are on the verge of being closed.
In a public notice issued this Wednesday, 21 December 2022, ZINWA urged its customers to ignore the emails and to continue making payments into the ZINWA accounts they have been using. Reads the notice:
It has come to the attention of the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) that there are some individuals sending out emails to ZINWA clients purporting that ZINWA bank accounts are on the verge of being closed and directing the clients to make payments into bank accounts provided in the emails.
ZINWA wishes to inform its clients and stakeholders that at no point; had its accounts been closed or threatened with closure.
Individuals sending out those emails are not ZINWA representatives and may harbour criminal intentions.
Clients are therefore advised to continue making payments into the ZINWA accounts they have been using and ignore the emails emanating from these unknown individuals.
When in doubt, clients are advised to contact their respective ZINWA Service Centre personnel or the Call Centre on its WhatsApp number 0774 674 333 or alternatively report to the police.
