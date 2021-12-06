Source: 35000 boreholes to be drilled across the country | The Herald

Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro giving his remarks during the Global Handwashing Day and the World Toilet Day held at Kudzwe Primary School in Mudzi on Friday last week. Picture by Victor Maphosa

Victor Maphosa recently in Mudzi

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Douglas Karoro has reiterated Government’s commitment for every citizen to access safe portable water.

While giving his remarks during the Global Handwashing Day and the World Toilet Day commemorations held at Kudzwe Primary School in Mudzi last Friday, Deputy Minister Karoro said already his ministry is in the process of buying all that is needed to drill the over 35000 boreholes throughout the country.

“I am talking in reference to the programme which was announced by President E.D. Mnangagwa that more than 35000 boreholes will be drilled throughout the country. We are buying drilling rigs that will be used to drill these boreholes.

“I posted this on my Facebook page and some people commented saying it was a political gimmick. Now I want to assure you and the entire nation that this is not a political gimmick but a reality. Our Ministry is putting up measures to ensure that it becomes a reality.”

Earlier during the commemorations and while delivering her speech Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Province Senator Dr Aplonia Munzverengi had appealed to the responsible Ministry to expedite the drilling of boreholes in the province, particularly in districts like Mudzi where communities are now facing critical water challenges.