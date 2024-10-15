Mutare woman remanded in custody for assaulting 11-month-old baby

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Crime Reporter
The 30-year-old Mutare woman who was arrested over the weekend on allegations of severely assaulting her 11-month-old daughter has appeared in court.
She appeared at the Mutare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening the Children’s Protection and Adoption Act.
The woman pleaded guilty and during mitigation, she said she suffers from a mental disorder.
She was remanded in custody to October 30 pending an examination by two doctors in terms of the Mental Health Act.
