Source: 51 pupils hospitalised after bee attack at Bulawayo school -Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, May 31 (NewsDay Live) — A swarm of bees attacked 51 pupils at Barham Green Primary School on Friday afternoon, disrupting lessons and forcing emergency services to temporarily close the school and a nearby road.

Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mhlangano Moyo said 51 learners were stung in the attack, with some suffering severe reactions.

“Fifty-one schoolchildren were attacked by a swarm of bees. It was really bad — some were vomiting,” Moyo said.

Four ambulances were dispatched to transport the affected pupils to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment, while firefighters used hose reels to disperse the bees.

The incident disrupted learning activities, and authorities temporarily closed the road outside the school to allow emergency vehicles access.

“We had to temporarily close the road and the school for about an hour,” Moyo said.

All affected pupils were taken for medical attention, and normal operations resumed after the area was secured.