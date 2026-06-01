Source: Police arrest five cross-border smugglers with 360kg dagga -Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO, May 31 (NewsDay Live) — Police have arrested five suspected drug traffickers after intercepting a vehicle carrying 360kg of dagga valued at ZiG10.8 million along the Bulawayo–Solusi Road.

The police identified the suspects as Gordon Nkowu (58), Nkosiyabo Moyo (57), Shepherd Nkomo (43), Beven Sibanda (40) and Isaiah Moyo (31).

The men were allegedly transporting the consignment in a South African registered vehicle and trailer when they were stopped by police.

According to the police, the dagga had been smuggled from South Africa through Botswana before entering Zimbabwe.

Investigations are underway to determine the full scope of the suspected trafficking network.

“The ZRP will not allow Zimbabwe to be used as a transit route or destination for illegal drugs. We continue to work with regional partners and communities to intercept smugglers and bring them to justice,” police said in a statement.