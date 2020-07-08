Source: 54 repatriated from Moza | The

Ambassador to Mozambique Douglas Nyikayaramba

Herald Reporter

Government has repatriated 54 Zimbabweans from Mozambique, mainly cross-border traders caught up in the state of emergency declared in that country at the end of March to fight Covid-19.

The 54 who came on Sunday, take the total number of citizens assisted to return home since the outbreak of Covid-19 to 252.

The repatriation was done with cooperation from the Mozambican government.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Douglas Nyikayaramba, confirmed the development to The Herald last night.

“I can confirm that the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the Republic of Mozambique in Maputo is repatriating Zimbabwean nationals mainly cross-border traders who were caught up in the State of Emergency declared on 31st March 2020 by His Excellency President (Filipe) Nyusi to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

“To date, a total of 252 nationals have departed Maputo for Harare via Chicualacuala/Sango Border Post in five separate groups,” said Ambassador Nyikayaramba.