Source: 80 children to benefit from free hernia operation – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY VANESSA GONYE

AT least 80 children throughout the country are set to benefit from free hernia surgeries to be conducted at the Sally Mugabe Central Hospital with assistance from the Celebration Church and its partners.

Inguinal hernia is a type of ventral hernia that occurs when an intra-abdominal structure, such as bowel or omentum, protrudes through a defect in the abdominal wall.

Sally Mugabe Hospital spokesperson Juliet Chikurunhe said the hernia operations commenced yesterday and would last until Friday.

“More are expected to be operated on and we will have the final number at the end of the whole process. By the weekend, 80 children throughout the country had been screened, and the number may increase,” she

said.

Chikurunhe said the operations would be targeting children in the paediatric age groups.

All paediatric inguinal hernias require operative treatment to prevent the development of complications, such as inguinal hernia incarceration or strangulation. Annually, the hospital conducts several operations free of charge, especially on children.