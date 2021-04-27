Source: Rights doctors donate PPE, hygiene sundries to Gweru – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Garikai Tunhira

THE Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) on Friday donated personal protective equipment and hygiene material to City of Gweru to help in the fight against COVID-19.

This is the second time the human rights doctors have donated to the Midlands capital, with the first one done in May last year.

The donation included infrared thermometers, B/50 surgical face masks, reusable face masks, face shields, B/100 latex gloves, medical gowns, gumboots, N95 masks, caps, goggles, sanitisers, handwashing soap, brooms, water buckets, mops and methylated spirit.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Gweru Town House, ZADHR executive director Calvin Fambirai said: “The donation to Gweru Infectious Diseases Hospital is part of a broader initiative to strengthen isolation facilities’ capacity to manage COVID-19 cases. Donations will also be extended to other centres across the country.”

City health director Samson Sekenhamo received the donation on behalf of the council.

Council spokesperson Vimbai Chingwaramusee lauded the rights doctors for the donation.

“The donation will surely go a long way in ensuring that we provide quality services in terms of health in the City of Gweru clinics. It will greatly assist us as a local authority,” she said.

“We also need renovation of local clinics, which we will be looking at very soon.”

The human rights doctors have made similar donations to health institutions in Masvingo, Mutare and Bulawayo.