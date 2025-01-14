98pc conviction rate for Midlands murder cases

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo

Bulawayo Bureau

PROSECUTOR-General, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) recorded an impressive 98 percent conviction rate for murder cases in the Midlands last year.

Speaking at the official opening of the 2025 Legal Year here yesterday, Justice Matanda-Moyo highlighted how streamlining services among many stakeholders can result in a flawless justice system.

She said the criminal justice system relies on multiple players, including complainants, police investigators, the Special Anti-Corruption Group (SAG), prosecutors, magistrates, judges and the prison service.

“All these stakeholders need to collaborate to ensure the system is effective. If we fail to work together, the justice system becomes inefficient, jeopardising public safety.

“Collaboration is essential to safeguard our citizens,” Justice Matanda-Moyo said.

She attributed the Midlands High Court circuit’s 98 percent conviction rate in murder cases in 2024 to robust teamwork among stakeholders.

“Effective collaboration ensures cases are thoroughly investigated, evidence is properly gathered, and witnesses are protected, resulting in watertight dockets and high conviction rates,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

Her sentiments follow Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s concern over the increasing number of murder cases in Midlands Province, and calling for swift measures to address delays in justice delivery.

Chief Justice Malaba urged the resuscitation of fast-track courts across the country to expedite the handling of serious criminal cases, including murders.

Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabiza echoed Justice Matanda-Moyo’s sentiments, advocating for a multi-stakeholder approach to justice delivery.

She highlighted the potential for innovation through shared resources, knowledge and expertise.

Mrs Mabiza said collaboration between entities like the NPA, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, and the courts can lead to significant improvements in justice delivery.

“By working together as different sectors, we can share resources, knowledge, and expertise, leading to innovation and improvement in the sector.

“This collaborative approach can also facilitate the effective utilisation of modern technology, such as the integrated electronic case management system (IECMS),” she said.