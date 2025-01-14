Emergency food distribution to continue until March

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Bureau

The rains being experienced across the country have sparked optimism for a successful farming season, with the hope that the food distribution under the drought mitigation programme will continue until March, when the first harvests come in to support vulnerable communities.

The programme, launched last year in response to the El Niño-induced drought, transitioned from a cash-based to a voucher-based food distribution system in rural areas. This system is designed to ease the burden on affected families. Beneficiaries now receive a three-month grain allocation in a single delivery.

Each person is entitled to 7,5kg of grain per month, amounting to 22,5kg over three months. For a family of five, this translates to 112,5kg of grain for the same period.

President Mnangagwa declared the El Niño-induced drought a national disaster so that the Government could legally take emergency action and switch funds from other accounts to pay for the extra food. The drought left over 520 000 people food-insecure in 167 wards across the seven districts of Matabeleland North.

This represents more than 65 percent of the province’s population in need of food aid, following poor or no harvests due to adverse weather conditions. According to the 2022 census, Matabeleland North has a population of 749 017 across 160 912 households. The districts most affected by food insecurity include Binga with 136 210 food-insecure persons requiring 1 021,57 tonnes of grain monthly, Hwange with 50 899 persons needing 381,7 tonnes, and Lupane with 68 210 persons needing 511,57 tonnes. Tsholotsho has 69 283 persons requiring 519,62 tonnes, while Bubi has 48 497 persons needing 364 tonnes. Umguza has 82 004 persons requiring 615 tonnes.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, confirmed that food distribution was continuing across all districts. He also highlighted the importance of taking advantage of the rains to boost food supplies in a few months.

“We are waiting for reports on the crop situation in the province, but some farmers are still planting while others need top-dressing fertiliser, which has already been delivered. For those who planted early, their crops are nearing the flowering stage,” he said.

Minister Moyo said food aid would continue until March, after which the Government would assess the harvest to determine if further assistance is needed. In normal years there are still people who need food aid, often the elderly and child-headed households among other vulnerable groups, but the majority usually manage to grow their own food with something left over for sale.

He urged farmers to make full use of the inputs distributed by the Government, warning against selling or diverting them.

“People are receiving inputs, and we expect everyone to plant and take care of their crops. Let’s desist from selling inputs because this could lead to poor harvests,” he said.