Source: Mashayamombe nominated for global award –Newsday Zimbabwe

WOMEN rights defender Nyaradzo Mashayamombe

WOMEN rights defender Nyaradzo Mashayamombe has been nominated among three change-maker finalists for the 2024 edition of the UN SDG Action Awards.

Mashayamombe is expected to travel to Rome, Italy, for the awards ceremony to be held on October 29 this year.

The UN SDG Action Awards, a signature programme of the UN SDG Action Campaign, champions initiatives and committed individuals who are wielding the power of creativity and innovation to bring closer to a more sustainable, equitable and peaceful world.

According to the organisers, this year’s selection process was highly competitive, with more than 5 500 impactful and innovative applications and nominations received from 190 countries.

Mashayamombe was nominated alongside Suvarna Raj, a para-athlete and an advocate for disability rights in India and United Kingdom-based Payzee Mahmod, who is combating child marriage and honour-based violence through storytelling, education and advocacy.

Over the years, Mashayamombe has committed to fighting for the rights of girls in Zimbabwe.

She empowers young women to become influential voices in addressing issues such as gender-based violence, climate change and supports their economic empowerment and sexual reproductive health rights.

Through the Leadership Economic Mentorship Hubs, Mashayamombe has empowered 6 500 girls and young women to take on community and public roles, ensuring their voices are heard.

She also mobilised more than 200 civil society organisations in Zimbabwe through Every Child in School campaign that pushed for the Education Amendment Act.

Nine categories are at stake at the UN SDG Action Awards.