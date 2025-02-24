A road trip through Zimbabwe

The country is ‘friendly and relaxed’, with plenty to see for those who wish to explore

Harare&#039;s jacaranda trees

Harare’s jacaranda trees: one of many of this “gentle” country’s delights
(Image credit: Christopher Scott / Alamy Stock Photo)
Zimbabwe’s political troubles in recent decades have damaged its reputation – but don’t let that stop you visiting this glorious African country, said Matthew Parris in The Times.

I grew up there when it was still Rhodesia, so my love for it goes deep. But I have also been back since, most recently with British friends last year. We all found it “gentle, friendly and relaxed”, and everywhere we went, people were glad to see tourists. There are “super” places to stay, and in terms of safety, its capital, Harare, is “light years ahead” of Cape Town or Nairobi. The Victoria Falls are amazing, and there are some great safari lodges – but don’t limit yourself to these. Zimbabwe offers much else besides – so just “hire a car, get a map, and go”.

