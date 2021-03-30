Source: Abednico Bhebhe joins MDC Alliance – #Asakhe – CITE

Former MDC-T National Organising Secretary, Abednico Bhebhe has joined the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance.

MDC Alliance Matabeleland North Provincial spokesperson, Mhlonipheki Ncube, confirmed that Bhebhe has joined the MDC Alliance.

“In a nutshell Mr Bhebhe has been generally welcomed by all Matabeleland North structures and we are looking forward to working with him very well .He is a hard worker notwithstanding his weaknesses. He knows how to mobilise and that is what we are looking at,” he said.

The party’s Matabeleland North spokesperson boasted that Bhebhe was coming into MDC Alliance with all his supporters from Nkayi.

Some of the former MDC-T members in Nkayi who joined the MDC-Alliance

“That has greatly strengthened us and we are confident of returning Nkayi South to the MDC Alliance during the next elections,” said Ncube.

The Nkayi South Constituency was clinched by Stars Mathe of Zanu PF during the 2018 elections.

Bhebhe has been at loggerheads with the MDC-T ever since he was suspended from his position in October last year.

He then wrote to then Acting President, Dr Thokozani Khupe the following month asking for his suspension to be uplifted citing some irregularities.

His suspension was not lifted but Bhebhe was allowed to remain an ordinary party card carrying member.

He then contested for the party presidency at the Bulawayo Extraordinary Congress provincial elections.

After a dispute over the outcome, Bhebe was eventually expelled on allegations of supporting another political party other than the MDC-T.

Following Bhebhe’s suspension and subsequent expulsion from the party, he approached the High Court to challenging his suspension and expulsion.

In February this year, MDC-T spokesperson Witness Dube, claimed Bhebhe had been readmitted back into the party but the former Nkayi South legislator denied those claims

“In view of the aforementioned points, I want to make it categorically clear that I do not recognise the outcome of the 27th December 2020 EOC and hence the so-called National Council has no legal mandate to readmit me to what I do not even recognise. As far as I am concerned, the EOC elections were not conducted and hence the amendment of the Constitution illegitimate,” Bhebhe said at the time.