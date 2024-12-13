Acting President Chiwenga attends hero Mphoko’s send-off ceremony

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Online Reporter

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, service chiefs and senior Government officials are gathered at the Charles Gumbo Barracks for a send-off ceremony of the national hero former Vice President Phekezela Mphoko.

Cde Mphoko died in India last week at the age of 84.

He was declared a national hero in recognition of his contributions before and after independence.

Cde Mphoko’s body arrived in Harare yesterday accompanied by his wife Laurinda, children and other family members.

In an interview yesterday evening, chief director in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Mr Mike Masaka said the body of the national hero will be flown to Bulawayo today (Friday).