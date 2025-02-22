Youth Minister lauds Second Republic’s vision for youth empowerment

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire praised President Mnangagwa’s youth empowerment initiatives, noting the National Youth Day’s theme of “Empower youth: Secure the future” aligned with national development goals.

NQOBILE TSHILI

THE Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training has commended the Second Republic for its commitment to youth leadership, highlighting the appointment of young people to key positions in Government and advocating local scholarships to nurture homegrown talent.

Under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, a significant number of young people have been appointed to the Cabinet and parastatal boards.

“We appreciate the initiatives in place to promote youth empowerment, as well as the appointment of young people to various boards and influential Government positions. May I take this opportunity to recognise my fellow youthful ministers,” said Minister Machakaire.

“As part of your strategic innovations towards achieving Vision 2030, we recognise and celebrate the progress made in key areas for youth development. One remarkable step has been establishing Youth Focal Desks.”

“These desks were important points of contact for youth engagement but more work was need to make sure they functioned more efficiently and effectively, ultimately becoming more responsive to young people’s needs,” he said.

Minister Machakaire acknowledged Zimbabwe’s youth potential but stressed the need for further empowerment. His Ministry was modernising vocational training centres to equip young people with practical skills for national development.

He lobbied for a local scholarship programme to support students lacking the financial means to attend tertiary institutions.

“Your Excellency, you will be pleased to know that, thanks to your support for underprivileged students in ZimFEP schools, 13 students from Binga, who benefited from this initiative, successfully completed secondary education and have applied for the 2025 Presidential Scholarship Scheme. While this is commendable, we acknowledge that not all deserving students can be accommodated under the Presidential Scholarship Scheme.

“Building on this success, we humbly propose, through your wisdom and guidance, that we also create scholarships for our local state universities. This initiative would resonate with your core principles of devolution and the commitment to ensuring that no one and no place is left behind.”

Minister Machakaire said the Ministry was prioritising digital skills training for young people.

“In today’s digital age, digital literacy is crucial for empowering young people to access education, employment, and economic opportunities. The Ministry continues to prioritise digital literacy and skills development, ensuring our young people are well-equipped to thrive in our increasingly interconnected world,” he said.

He called for improvements to the Youth Empowerment Bank and suggested the Government prioritised employing graduates from the Youth Service Zimbabwe programme, which has trained over 1 000 young people since last year.